Williams signed with the Jets' practice squad Wednesday.

The second-year wideout spent time with the Bengals and Lions in 2024, catching two of his three targets for six yards and recording 169 kick-return yards over eight total appearances. With New York waiving Xavier Gipson on Wednesday and Kene Nwangwu (hamstring) potentially sidelined, Williams could be elevated for the Jets' Week 2 matchup against the Dolphins, likely serving as the team's top kick returner.