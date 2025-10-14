Williams reverted to the Jets' practice squad Sunday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Williams was brought up to the active roster for this past Sunday's loss to Denver and played all 12 of his snaps on special teams. He worked as New York's primary return man in the contest, logging 59 kick-return and 32 punt-return yards. Williams served in a similar role earlier in the campaign when he was on the 53-man roster before being cut Oct. 4. He's played just one offensive snaps over four contests so far this season.