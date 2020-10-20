site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Isaiah Zuber: Back to practice squad
RotoWire Staff
Zuber reverted to the Patriots' practice squad, per the NFL's transaction log.
Zuber caught one pass for 16 yards across five offensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Broncos and will now return to the practice squad.
