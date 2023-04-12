site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: isaiah-zuber-leaving-las-vegas | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Isaiah Zuber: Leaving Las Vegas
By
RotoWire Staff
Apr 12, 2023
at
4:45 pm ET
•
1 min read
The Raiders waived
Zuber on Wednesday.
Zuber will now head to the open market despite signing a future/reserve contract back in January. The 25-year-old spent the entirety of last season on the Raiders' practice squad and hasn't appeared in an NFL game since 2020.
More News
01/09/2023
• by RotoWire Staff
08/31/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
08/30/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
07/19/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
12/30/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
12/22/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Football Stories
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 10 min read