Zuber reverted to the Patriots' practice squad Monday after catching his lone target for 13 yards during a 24-21 Week 8 loss to the Bills.

Zuber was one of just six Patriots to garner a target during the AFC East clash, as wideouts Julian Edelman (knee) and N'Keal Harry (concussion) were both forced to sit out. Sunday marked Zuber's fourth appearance of 2020, though the Mississippi State product has been limited to 26 receiving yards and 21 rushing yards on 26 total offensive snaps.