Ishaq Williams: Released by Giants
Williams (undisclosed) was released by the Giants after failing a physical, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
Williams spent all season on Injured Reserve due to an undisclosed injury and it appears as though he's yet to recover. When he's again healthy he'll look to catch on with another club in 2018, likely as a depth or special teams player.
