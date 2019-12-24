Play

Hyman was waived by the Buccaneers on Tuesday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Hyman was active for Tampa Bay the last two weeks, catching two balls on four targets for 34 yards. Jaydon Mickens replaces the James Madison product on the roster.

More News

