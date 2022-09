Hyman (undisclosed) was waived with an injury settlement from the Packers' injured reserve Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.

Hyman shifted to Green Bay's IR after he was waived with an undisclosed injury designation by the team Aug. 30. The former USFL standout will now be free to negotiate a contract elsewhere during the 2022 campaign, presuming he gets past this unspecified health issue.