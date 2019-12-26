Play

The Buccaneers signed Hyman to the practice squad Thursday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Hyman was waived by Tampa Bay on Tuesday, and he now returns to the practice squad. The James Madison product appeared in two contests this season, catching two of four targets for 34 yards.

