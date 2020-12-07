site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Ishmael Hyman: Shifts to COVID list
Dec 7, 2020
Hyman (undisclosed) was placed on Carolina's practice squad COVID-19 list Monday.
The 25-year-old landed on the practice squad injury list in late November, and he's now been moved to the COVID list. Hyman should revert back to the injury list once he clears the league's virus protocols.
