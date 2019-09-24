Ishmael Hyman: Signs with Bucs' practice squad
Hyman signed with the Buccaneers' practice squad Tuesday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Hyman worked with the Browns through training camp and the preseason before being cut. He had a decent preseason despite struggling with injuries, hauling in 11 of 20 targets for 130 scoreless yards. Hyman likely won't be elevated to the 53-man roster unless there's a slew of injuries.
