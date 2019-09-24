Hyman signed with the Buccaneers' practice squad Tuesday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Hyman worked with the Browns through training camp and the preseason before being cut. He had a decent preseason despite struggling with injuries, hauling in 11 of 20 targets for 130 scoreless yards. Hyman likely won't be elevated to the 53-man roster unless there's a slew of injuries.

