The Packers waived Hyman (undisclosed) with an injury designation Tuesday, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Hyman missed practice with an undisclosed injury Monday and will be let go by the Packers a day later. He'll revert to injured reserve if he goes unclaimed on waivers, and if that's the case, he'll be forced to miss the 2022 season unless he reaches an injury settlement with Green Bay.