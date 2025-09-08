default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Green Bay cut Abanikanda from the practice squad Monday.

The move makes room on the practice squad for Pierre Strong. Abanikanda stuck around with Green Bay on the practice squad after failing to make the 53-man roster at the end of training camp, but the 2023 fifth-rounder will now be on the lookout for a team in need of backfield depth.

More News