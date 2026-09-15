Abanikanda was waived by the Cowboys on Tuesday.

Abanikanda was signed from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, but he did not appear in Sunday night's 28-20 loss to the Giants. The running back will now be placed on waivers, and if he goes unclaimed, there's a strong chance he returns to the practice squad with Dallas. In a corresponding move, running back Tyler Goodson was signed to the Cowboys' active roster Tuesday after opening the 2026 season as a member of the Falcons' practice squad.