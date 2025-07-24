The 49ers waived Abanikanda on Thursday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

After Jacob Cowing pulled his hamstring during Wednesday's practice, the 49ers added depth to their wide receiver room by cutting Abanikanda in order to make room on the 90-man training camp roster for Quintez Cephus. Abanikanda spent the entire 2024 season on the 49ers' practice squad, and he hasn't seen regular-season action since 2023 as a member of the Jets. Assuming he clears waivers, the 2023 fifth-round pick will look to catch on with a team looking to bolster its backfield depth.