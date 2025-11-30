The Cowboys signed Abanikanda to the practice squad Sunday.

Abanikanda was cut from the Packers' practice squad Sept. 8, and was a free agent throughout the 2025 season before Sunday's signing. The signing likely comes due to the presence of Phil Mafah (shoulder) and Miles Sanders (knee) being committed to injured reserve, and fifth-round rookie Jaydon Blue's (coach's decision) consistent role as a healthy scratch.