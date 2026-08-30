Abanikanda was waived by the Cowboys on Sunday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Abanikanda was selected in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Jets. He appeared in six regular-season games for New York as a rookie, accumulating 70 yards off 22 carries while catching seven passes for 43 yards. The 23-year-old most recently signed with the Cowboys on a reserve/future deal in January, and while Dallas waived him Sunday, there's still a chance he could be brought back as a member of the practice squad.