Antwine was suspended by the NFL for six weeks, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.

Antwine signed with the Jaguars as a UDFA in the spring, but he was unable to make the 53-man roster. However, he did find his way onto the team's practice squad, but he was then cut in early October. Antwine is currently a free agent and will likely have a hard time finding another opportunity until his suspension is lifted.