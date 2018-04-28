Ito Smith: Heading to Atlanta

The Falcons selected Smith in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 126th overall.

The Falcons have one of the top backfield tandems in the NFL with Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman, but there were depth concerns behind them with only Terrence Magee behind them. Smith helps solve the depth issue and brings a versatile skill set that will mesh well in Atlanta. A smaller back at 5-foot-8, 200 pounds, Smith gets by with a strong burst and shifty moves in the open field. He clocked in with a 4.45-second 40-yard dash at his pro day and also added a 36-inch vertical. Smith's production is worth mentioning as well; he had three seasons with at least 1,100 rushing yards at Southern Mississippi and also had 40-or-more receptions each of those years. He's a nice insurance policy should Freeman or Coleman miss time in 2018.