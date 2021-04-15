The Falcons have released Smith.
The move comes in the wake of the team's signing of the versatile Cordarrelle Patterson and quite possibly foreshadows the addition of a second or third-round running back in the upcoming NFL Draft, per Tori McElhaney of The Athletic. Smith finished the 2020 campaign -- his third with the Falcons -- with 268 rushing yards and one TD in 63 rushing attempts, to go along with 75 receiving yards on 17 catches. The 25-year-old will now look to catch on elsewhere as a depth back.