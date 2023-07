Gathings was waived by the Jets on Saturday, Ethan Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

The move coincides with the Jets signing defensive lineman Ife Odenigbo and running back Damarea Crockett. Gathings signed as an undrafted free agent in May after participating in the Jets' rookie minicamp. He had 60 catches for 559 yards and two touchdowns in his final season at Middle Tennessee.