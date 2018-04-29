J.C. Hassenauer: Headed to Atlanta

Hassenauer signed with the Falcons on Sunday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Hassenauer was a key cog of the Alabama offensive line that went on to win the 2018 College Football National Championship. After going undrafted, Hassenauer will have to prove he belongs at the professional level if he hopes of making it onto the 53-man roster in Atlanta.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories