McKissic is an unrestricted free agent after the Lions opted not to extend him a contract tender, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

McKissic played all 16 games for Detroit last season, taking 38 carries for 205 yards and catching 23 of 42 targets for 233 yards and a touchdown. He also saw work as a passing-down specialist with the Seahawks in 2017, but he'll probably need to battle for a roster spot at his next NFL stop.