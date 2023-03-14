The Commanders released McKissic (neck) on Tuesday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
The pass-catching back nearly left for Buffalo last offseason before deciding to stick with the Commanders instead. He then saw his role scaled back to facilitate more work for Antonio Gibson on passing downs while Brian Robinson took on more carries, with McKissic later suffering a neck injury Week 8 and landing on injured reserve for the rest of the season. It's unclear if the neck injury is still a factor, but even if he's healthy the 29-year-old likely will have to settle for a smaller contract this time around and may even need to battle for a roster spot wherever he ends up signing.