The Seahawks cut Arcega-Whiteside from their practice squad Tuesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.
Just a couple months after inking a practice squad deal with Seattle, Arcega-Whiteside will now have to look for another opportunity elsewhere. In a corresponding move, the Seahawks added Laquon Treadwell to their practice squad.
