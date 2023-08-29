The Falcons released Arcega-Whiteside on Tuesday.
Arcega-Whiteside signed with the Falcons in May after spending most of the 2022 season on the Seahawks' practice squad. He hauled in six passes for 86 yards in three preseason games. He'll look for opportunities elsewhere once he clears waivers.
