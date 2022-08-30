Arcega-Whiteside was waived by the Seahawks on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Arcega-Whiteside arrived in Seattle during training camp via a trade from Philadelphia. He subsequently reverted back to wide receiver after an experiment switching to tight end for the Eagles last season. The 2019 second-round pick was ultimately unable to make enough of an impression to land spot on the final roster.
