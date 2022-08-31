The Seahawks signed Arcega-Whiteside to their practice squad Wednesday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Arcega-Whiteside was traded to Seattle by Philadelphia during training camp, but he didn't secure a spot on the Seahawks' initial 53-man roster. The 2019 second-round pick has 16 receptions for 290 yards and one score across three seasons in the NFL.
More News
-
J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: Misses final roster•
-
Seahawks' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: Two targets in preseason loss•
-
Seahawks' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: Will play wideout with Seattle•
-
Seahawks' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: Traded to Seattle for backup DB•
-
Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: Shifting to tight end•
-
Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: Catches two passes in 2021•