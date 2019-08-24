J.J. Jones: Let go by Jets
Jones was waived by the Jets on Friday, Randy Lange of the team's official site reports.
Jones spent the beginning of last season with the Chargers -- fielding punts and kickoffs in the first three games -- and eventually found his way to the Jets' practice squad Oct. 22. The 26-year-old was activated for the final regular-season game, where he caught one pass for three yards. Jones was waived to make room for Quincy Adeboyejo, whom the Jets signed Friday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Draft Dion
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
TE Tiers 6.0
You've got two options at tight end: Go big early, or wait. Dave Richard breaks the position...
-
QB Tiers 6.0
With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...
-
RB Tiers 6.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Fade Freeman
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...