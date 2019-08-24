Jones was waived by the Jets on Friday, Randy Lange of the team's official site reports.

Jones spent the beginning of last season with the Chargers -- fielding punts and kickoffs in the first three games -- and eventually found his way to the Jets' practice squad Oct. 22. The 26-year-old was activated for the final regular-season game, where he caught one pass for three yards. Jones was waived to make room for Quincy Adeboyejo, whom the Jets signed Friday.