Play

J.J. Koski: Joining Rams

Koski agreed to terms with the Rams as an undrafted free agent, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

The Cal Poly product had a strong season in 2019, catching 42 passes for 868 yards and eight touchdowns in 11 games. Koski should compete for a spot on the 53-man roster in training camp.

Our Latest Stories