The Raiders released Nelson (knee) on Thursday.

Oakland was counting on the speedy Nelson to provide the team with a field-stretching threat opposite Tyrell Williams, but that never really came to fruition while the former missed four of the team's first five contests due to injury. With the Raiders recently bringing in Zay Jones via trade to bolster the receiving corps, there apparently wasn't any room left for the banged-up Nelson. Once he shakes off the injury, Nelson could end up re-signing with Oakland or land elsewhere as a depth option.

