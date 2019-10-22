Play

Nelson (knee) had a workout with the Texans on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Nelson played only two of the first five games of the season due to the knee injury before being released by the Raiders on Oct. 10. The 27-year-old now appears healthy and will attempt to find a new team. Nelson could provide a deep threat if he joins the Texans with Will Fuller (hamstring) likely out multiple weeks.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories