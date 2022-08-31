New England signed Taylor to its practice squad Wednesday, Mike Dussault of the Patriots' official site reports.

Rookie sixth-round pick Kevin Harris who was also cut Tuesday, will also join Taylor on New England's practice squad. Taylor and Harris will add backfield depth behind the four options currently on the 53-man roster -- Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, Ty Montgomery and Pierre Strong. Through his first two NFL seasons, Taylor logged 42 carries for 147 yards and two touchdowns to go with five catches for 12 yards over 11 games.