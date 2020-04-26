Play

J.J. Taylor: Joins New England backfield

Taylor will sign with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent, NESN's Zack Cox reports.

Listed at 5-foot-5, 185 pounds, the Arizona product will compete for a depth change-of-pace role in the Patriots' backfield. Given the team's current running back options, however, the practice squad looks like a potential destination for Taylor, whose college resume includes kick-return experience.

