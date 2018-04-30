J.J. Wilcox: Cut by Pittsburgh in aftermath of draft
Wilcox was released by the Steelers on Monday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.
Wilcox functioned primarily as a depth safety and special teams asset during his short tenure in Pittsburgh. Once the Steelers front office decided to bring in rookie safeties Terrell Edmunds and Marcus Allen through the draft the writing on the wall became apparent.
