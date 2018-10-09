Wilcox was released by the Jets on Monday, Al Iannazzone of Newsday.com reports.

Wilcox served primarily as a depth option at safety during Marcus Maye's absence earlier in the year. With the Jets healthy at the position again and following the decision to activate cornerback Rashard Robinson, Wilcox became an expandable piece. Given his experience as a veteran, it wouldn't be surprising if another team were to take a look at bringing him aboard.

More News
Our Latest Stories