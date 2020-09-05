Wilcox was cut by Atlanta on Friday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The Falcons brought in Wilcox to provide secondary depth for the 2019 season, but he suffered a torn ACL at the starting of training camp and did not end up appearing in a single game. Wilcox was re-signed by Atlanta in early August, but he ultimately was unable to carve out a backup role at safety for the upcoming season. The 2013 Cowboys third-round pick is now available for a team seeking veteran assistance in the secondary.