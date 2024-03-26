Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache wrote in a letter to NFL teams Tuesday that Dobbins (Achilles) has received clearance to take part in football activities, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Dobbins suffered a torn left Achilles back on Sept. 10 and underwent surgery to repair it on Sept. 15, meaning he's a little less than seven months removed from that sequence of events. Tuesday's news comes on the heels of Dobbins posting a video in late February of him running on turf and then a treadmill. He's expected to visit teams in the near future, but any signing will be subject to a physical, so he isn't in the clear health-wise just yet. Since the Ravens selected him in the second round of the 2020 Draft, Dobbins has been dynamic when available, averaging a robust 5.8 yards per carry with 12 touchdowns in his 234 rushes in 24 games. However, his medical chart includes a torn ACL in addition to the aforementioned Achilles injury, so he may be resigned to a prove-it deal wherever he ends up.