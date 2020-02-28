J.K. Dobbins: Elects to skip combine drills

Dobbins (ankle) will not participate in on-field testing at the 2020 NFL Combine, Garrett Stepien of 247Sports reports.

Dobbins has cited not yet being at 100 percent health while recovering from a high-ankle sprain sustained during the Buckeye's loss to Clemson in late December as the reason for his decision. Rather thank risk producing sub-optimal numbers at the combine due to injury, Dobbins will instead focus on making a return to full health in time to participate in Ohio State's pro day in March. He's already cemented himself in the conversation to be one of the first three running backs selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, so a lack of combine activity shouldn't impact Dobbins' stock in any significant way.