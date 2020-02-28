J.K. Dobbins: Elects to skip combine drills
Dobbins (ankle) will not participate in on-field testing at the 2020 NFL Combine, Garrett Stepien of 247Sports reports.
Dobbins has cited not yet being at 100 percent health while recovering from a high-ankle sprain sustained during the Buckeye's loss to Clemson in late December as the reason for his decision. Rather thank risk producing sub-optimal numbers at the combine due to injury, Dobbins will instead focus on making a return to full health in time to participate in Ohio State's pro day in March. He's already cemented himself in the conversation to be one of the first three running backs selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, so a lack of combine activity shouldn't impact Dobbins' stock in any significant way.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
XFL DFS Week 4 picks, strategies
Ben Gretch gives you his picks and strategies for Week 4 XFL DFS contests.
-
Unearthing WR prospect studs
Ben Gretch digs into the history of breakout age, combine testing and more to explain how best...
-
2/27 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew focuses on dynasty rankings for 2020 and beyond, discussing Patrick Mahomes, David...
-
Best landing spots for Brady
Reports from the NFL Combine suggest Tom Brady is leaving New England. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Jerry Jeudy prospect profile
Can Jerry Jeudy continue dominating in the NFL like he did in high school and college? Our...
-
February Best Ball ADP Review
A look at average draft position on BestBall 10s along with five late targets.