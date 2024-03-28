Dobbins (Achilles) is visiting Los Angeles on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Dobbins, who was recently medically cleared for football activities, is coming off a left Achilles tear after previously missing all of 2021 and about half of the 2022 season due to a torn ACL and proceeding issues. That medical history undercuts otherwise impressive career numbers for Dobbins, who has averaged 5.8 yards per carry and scored 13 touchdowns since entering the NFL in 2020 as a second-round pick by the Ravens, but only suited up for 24 games in that span. Reuniting with offensive coordinator Greg Roman could make the most sense as a landing spot for Dobbins, but it's possible he doesn't garner more interest than a potential prove-it deal. The Chargers and Roman signed Gus Edwards,a former Baltimore backfield mate of Dobbins, early in free agency.