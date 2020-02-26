J.K. Dobbins: May not work out at combine
Dobbins might not do on-field testing at the NFL Combine as he recovers from a late-season high-ankle sprain, Joey Kaufman of the Columbus Dispatch reports. "If I'm not 100 percent then I don't want to go out there and not be 100 percent and not show my full potential," Dobbins said Wednesday.
Running backs will go through their testing Friday, so Dobbins still has time to make his final decision. The Ohio State product told the media during his availability Wednesday that he played through a high-ankle sprain in the Buckeyes' playoff loss to Clemson in late December. If Dobbins is unable to test at the combine, he'll have to wait until Ohio State's Pro Day a little later in the spring. While not having official combine numbers to stand on would be slightly disappointing for Dobbins, it's better than posting poor numbers due to a balky ankle. Dobbins still projects to be one of the first three running backs off the board come April.
