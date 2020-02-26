J.K. Dobbins: May skip combine workouts

Dobbins hasn't decided whether he'll do any on-field testing at the 2020 NFL Combine while he recovers from a high-ankle sprain, Joey Kaufman of The Columbus Dispatch reports. "If I'm not 100 percent, then I don't want to go out there and not be 100 percent and not show my full potential," Dobbins said Wednesday.

Running backs will go through their testing Friday, so Dobbins still has a couple of days to make his final decision. The Ohio State product told the media that he played through the ankle injury in the Buckeyes' playoff loss to Clemson in late December. If Dobbins is unable to test at the combine, he'll have to wait until Ohio State's pro day a little later in the spring to do so. While not having official combine numbers to stand on would be slightly disappointing for Dobbins, it's better than posting poor numbers due to a balky ankle. Dobbins still projects to be one of the first three running backs off the board come April.