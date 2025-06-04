The Broncos are hosting Dobbins for a two-day visit Wednesday and Thursday, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Denver's coaching staff seems to be expressing serious interest in Dobbins, who received an unrestricted free-agent tender from the Chargers in April after racking up a career-best 194 carries for 905 yards (4.6 YPC) and nine scores across 13 regular-season games in 2024. The Broncos selected RJ Harvey in the second round of April's draft, providing the team with a potential starter boasting 4.4 speed, though at 5-foot-8, 205 pounds, the team could have some concerns about the UCF product's ability to hold up to workhorse volume at the NFL level. Dobbins has durability concerns of his own due to his injury history, but Broncos coach Sean Payton has deployed a running back tandem to great success in the past, and Dobbins' rushing style could make him a fitting complement to Harvey.