J.P. Holtz: Cut by Washington
The Redskins waived Holtz on Tuesday, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Holtz was promoted to the active roster in time for the season opener Sunday and he managed to see 14 snaps on special teams. The 26-year-old's release is likely indicative of Jordan Reed's (concussion) status for Week 2. If Holtz clears waivers, he would likely be a good candidate to return to Washington's practice squad.
