J.P. Holtz: Let go by New Orleans
RotoWire Staff
Nov 19, 2022
The Saints released
Holtz on Saturday, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.
Holtz made six appearances for New Orleans and didn't see a target across 84 offensive snaps. The Saints also released tight end Nick Vannett and signed Yasir Durant and Bryce Thompson to fill the empty roster spots.
