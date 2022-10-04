Holtz reverted to the Saints' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Holtz was activated from New Orleans' practice squad for the first time in 2022 on Sunday, playing 11 offensive snaps as the team's third-string tight end behind Adam Trautman (39) and Juwan Johnson (29). However, the 29-year-old did not receive a target and was flagged for an offensive holding penalty against the Vikings. Holtz also played seven special-teams snaps, and he can now be elevated from the Saints' practice squads for two more games this season.