Sweezy was released by the Buccaneers on Friday, Jenna Laine of ESPN reports.

Sweezy missed Tampa's entire offseason program while recovering from an unspecified leg injury, and the team waited until he was healthy before letting him go. The offensive lineman will now return to the free-agent market two years removed from signing five-year, $32.5 million contract with the Buccaneers. Playing 14 games in 2017, Sweezy graded out as Pro Football Focus' 64th-ranked guard out of 80 qualifiers.

