Seattle waived Barrett on Saturday, per the NFL transactions page.

Barrett originally signed with the Seahawks shortly after being waived by the Saints at the start of training camp. The 24-year-old has yet to see any regular-season action since going undrafted out of Ohio State in 2018. Barrett will now have to try to find an opportunity elsewhere.

