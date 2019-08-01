Barrett was waived by the Saints on Thursday, Herbie Teope of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Barrett signed a reserve/future contract with New Orleans after spending most of the season with the team's practice squad. Given that he was the fourth quarterback on the roster, his waiving doesn't come as much of a surprise. The move leaves the Saints with Drew Brees, Teddy Bridgewater and Taysom Hill still on their roster, which will likely be the trio by the end of camp.