J.T. Barrett: Released from Saints' practice squad
New Orleans cut Barrett from their practice squad Wednesday, Nick Underhill of The New Orleans Advocate reports.
Barrett was the odd man out in New Orleans, with both Taysom Hill and Teddy Bridgewater serving as backup quarterbacks. The Ohio State product will look to find a depth role elsewhere around the league.
